Columbus man arrested for fraud across multiple states

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have arrested a Columbus man accused of committing fraud across multiple states.

Officers took 33-year-old Deshun Williams into custody on Monday, June 8, in connection with fraudulent transactions at eight different businesses in Starkville.

He’s facing multiple felony charges, including false pretenses and credit card fraud.

Williams is also facing similar charges in Oxford, Horn Lake, Clay County, and Pickens County, Alabama. He’s also wanted by authorities in Tennessee.

