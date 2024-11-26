Columbus man arrested for not paying court-ordered fines

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Pierre Beard is facing a new drug charge.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said there were two warrants for Beard’s arrest.

The Ward 4 councilman previously pleaded guilty to a possession of a controlled substance charge and a fishing without a license charge.

He reportedly had not paid two court-ordered fines, totaling nearly $800.

When Beard was arrested this morning, November 26, at his Waterworks Road home deputies smelled marijuana.

After a new search warrant was issued, deputies seized marijuana.

Beard now faces a new misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

He must pay the fine and post bond before being released from jail.

Quavis Betts was also arrested at the home this morning and faces the same charge.

