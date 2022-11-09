Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road.

A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim down Military Road, onto the Highway 82 bypass, and down 18th Avenue North, and Highway 45.

The victim pulled into the Kroger parking lot and Barrow was stopped nearby.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe this started as a domestic situation. A gun was recovered from Barrow’s car.

He is charged with aggravated assault and remains in the Lowndes County jail.

