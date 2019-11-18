Columbus man charged following weekend assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated assault after an argument turned a little more violent.

Issac Brown, 56, was arrested after police said he cut another man.

This happened Sunday evening on Peach Street on the city’s north side.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said both Brown and the victim knew each other. Police said they were in an altercation when the victim cut.

That person was taken to the hospital and shortly released.

Bond has not yet been set for Brown.