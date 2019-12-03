Columbus man charged with armed robbery, burglary for two separate incidents

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is facing charges after a crime spree in Columbus.

Keith Richardson, 37, was charged with armed robbery and felony commercial burglary of a building for two separate incidents.

Lowndes County deputies alleged Monday night, Richardson threatened a Tobacco Warehouse clerk with a weapon while demanding cash and cigarettes. The bag holding the cash and cigarettes was dropped as the suspect tried to leave the store.

Deputies also have accused Richardson of burglarizing an Exxon station on Main Street on November 22.

Richardson was accused of cash, beer and cigarettes from that store.

Bond has not been set for Richardson yet.