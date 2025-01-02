Columbus man charged with felony fleeing in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A simple traffic stop led to a high-speed chase and a Columbus man facing a felony charge.

On Monday, December 30, Tupelo Police attempted to pull a vehicle over for an equipment violation.

The driver stopped at first; but as officers approached the vehicle, he took off at a high speed.

He led police on a short chase through town but crashed his car.

Officers arrested the driver, Ja’Quavious Robinson of Columbus on multiple traffic charges.

After further investigation, they charged Robinson with Felony Fleeing.

His bond was set at $25,000.

