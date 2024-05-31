Columbus man convicted of killing teenager loses court appeal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus man convicted of killing a teenager lost a court appeal.

Curtis Lathan was found guilty of second-degree murder in August 2022.

He was ordered to serve 40 years in prison.

Lathan’s attorneys appealed the decision citing the form of the jury’s verdict and the procedure of his sentencing.

In a ruling this week, the state Court of Appeals rejected his complaint.

Lathan shot and killed 16-year-old Arykah White.

White was shot to death outside of a birthday party at the Propst Park Community Center in July of 2019.

There was a fight outside of the building and then there was gunfire.

Investigators believe White was an innocent bystander when she was shot.

