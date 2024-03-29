Columbus man dies in crash in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man died Thursday in a Pickens County vehicle crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Otha Rockett was found dead at the scene on U.S. Highway 82 about five miles west of Reform.

The two-vehicle crash took place around 8:45 p.m. on March 28.

The driver of the vehicle Rockett was in was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center.

The two passengers in the other vehicle were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

