Columbus man faces charges in connection with August MSU bomb threat

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is facing charges in connection with a bomb threat on the Mississippi State University campus in August.

MSU police arrested 36-year-old Isaac Pryor on Thursday. He was charged with falsely reporting a bomb threat.

The threat was sent by text message to MSU Police on August 25. The threat prompted university officials to send emergency notifications to students and evacuate three residence halls. No suspicious device was found.

MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers said Pryor may face additional charges.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $10,000 and 10 years in prison.

The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, and Starkville police assisted in the investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter