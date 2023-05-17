Columbus man faces child sex crime charge in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is facing a child sex crime charge in south Mississippi.

37-year-old Stevie Burch was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes and disorderly conduct.

Our state-wide news partner WDAM said Jones County deputies were called to Moselle Missionary Baptist Church on Monday morning about a person being stuck in the mud by the church.

Burch was accused of telling the deputy that he was the girl’s father but later said he was giving her a ride home.

In an arrest report, Burch admitted to having sexual relations with the girl.

He remains in the Jones County jail.

