Columbus man faces multiple charges, including murder, in shooting cases

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is facing a slew of charges, including murder, related to two shootings.

Tommy Lee Flowers Jr. was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury for felony murder, directing a youth to commit a felony, shooting into a dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors alleged the incidents happened in March and April of 2022.

On April 24 of that year, 16-year-old Harvey Montrell Johnson Jr. was shot to death in east Columbus.

At that time, investigators told WCBI Johnson was shot while driving away from a shooting on Poplar Street when the vehicle he was in crashed.

A stolen gun was found in that vehicle.

No trial date has been set for Flowers.

