Columbus man found guilty of child sex crime is on the run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man found guilty of a child sex crime is on the run from law enforcement.

Lowndes Eddie Hawkins said Elonzo Latham was supposed to show up for closing arguments of his sexual battery trial after lunch today.

However, Latham never showed. A jury convicted him in his absence.

District Attorney Scott Colom said the jury only deliberated 15 minutes before reaching a unanimous decision.

Prosecutors accused Latham of having sex with a child under the age of 13 years old, at the time, back in October 2021 through January 2022.

If you know where he is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. You can also use the P3 Tips App.

Latham will be sentenced once he’s back in custody. He faces 20 years to life in prison.

