Columbus man given 20 years in AL prison for robbery

PICKENS COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend the next 20 years in an Alabama prison.

Jaylen Kenyatta Harris pled guilty to the April 2024 armed robbery of the Reform Family Dollar Store.

Harris was arrested as a result of a traffic stop in Gordo, a short time after the robbery.

Investigators recovered a gun, stolen money, and clothing that matched that described by witnesses.

Harris entered a guilty plea to one count of First-Degree Robbery in Pickens County Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 16.

