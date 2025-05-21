Columbus man given leadership award for his dedication to the city

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – He may have been in the business of banking, but Bobby Harper’s real business has been contributing to the success of Columbus, Lowndes County, and the surrounding area.

Besides his banking duties, Harper has served on almost every community board that you can think of, from the YMCA to the Tenn-Tom Waterway Development Authority Board and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport Board.

His dedication to the area even led him to prominent roles in the fights to keep Columbus Air Force Base and Mississippi University for Women open over the years.

Last week, the CREATE Foundation, on whose board he has also served, named him a recipient of the Jack Reed, Senior Northeast Mississippi Community Leadership Award.

“He’s been described by a lot of people as a ‘gentle giant’. He’s always willing to take on new challenges. He’s always willing to do whatever it takes for the betterment of the community. He’s just a phenomenal, quiet leader,” said Dutch Oil Company President Matt Bogue.

Harper was unable to attend the CREATE Foundation’s annual meeting last week, and received his honor today at a ceremony at Lion Hills in Columbus.

