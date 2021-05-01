A Columbus man is giving back to the community with art showcase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man is working to help the community by putting on an art show.

Artist Ralph Null picked up his paintbrush many years ago.

- Advertisement -

Since the pandemic, he’s created dozens of unique pieces.

He decided Art in the Garden will showcase his paintings and contribute to local organizations too.

Proceeds from art sales will benefit the Columbus Arts Council and the Columbus Homeless Coalition.

“It gives me a great amount of mental happiness to do it. But then, I also enjoy sharing and I’m very community involved and concerned about the significance of the growth of the arts in the community. For those that are less fortunate than us, I’m concerned for people who find themselves out of a home for whatever reason it might be,” said Ralph Null.

Art in the Garden will be held May 2nd from 1 pm to 4 pm at 624 1st Street South.