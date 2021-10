Columbus man has been accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend

29-year-old Quaylin Smith is charged with aggravated assault.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the incident happened on the city’s southside earlier this month.

The bond for that charge was set at 50,000 dollars.

Smith has been released on bond.