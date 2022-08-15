Columbus man has been charged with capital murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder.

Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021.

Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of 10th Avenue North. That’s near the Union Academy School.

Pyle was the suspect in the shooting, but he left town.

He was arrested at a motel in Shoshoni, Wyoming. That is nearly 1500 miles from Columbus.

Pyle apparently got into an argument there. Police were called. And he tried to run.

But Pyle was arrested and then brought back to Columbus to face the murder charges.

A trial date has not been set.