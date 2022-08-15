Columbus man has been indicted for first degree murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been almost 10 months since an argument turned deadly on 22nd Street North in Columbus.

Now, a Columbus man has been indicted for first degree murder.

Investigators say a shouting match between a man and the father of his stepdaughter’s unborn child escalated.

That’s when they say 47-year-old Terry Macon shot and killed 28-year-old Deadrian Buckhalter.

At the time of the shooting, Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI News that the victim and Macon’s wife had a disagreement on Facebook.

That may have led to the in person blow up.

Macon turned himself in to police in October, not long after the shooting.

A trial date has not been set.