COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will go to trial after being indicted for murder.

Aaron Mitchell was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury for the deadly shooting.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Marty Christopher Moore, 28, was shot multiple times on 22nd Street South in Columbus this past August.

He later died at the hospital

Police Chief Fred Shelton said there was an argument before the gunfire started.