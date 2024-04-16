Columbus man indicted in Starkville kidnapping case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was indicted in a Starkville kidnapping case.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Ontario Nicholson is also facing a burglary indictment.

Law enforcement is accusing Nicholson of assaulting his former girlfriend and forcing her to leave with him this past December.

Nicholson was later arrested in Columbus.

At the time, he was out on bond for simple assault and burglary charges.

No trial date has been set.

