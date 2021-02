COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – A Columbus man accused of killing his cousin is indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Israel Buckhalter was also indicted on two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

The shooting happened in east Columbus on July 25, 2020.

Investigators say 32-year-old Desi Shepherd was shot inside a family member’s home.

Detectives have not said what started the argument between the two men that ended in gunfire.

The deadly shooting happened on Springdale Drive.