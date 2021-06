COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is charged in connection with a shooting in a shopping center parking lot.

23-year-old Demontrell Lowe is charged with domestic aggravated assault.

The shooting happened near Old Navy, just off Old Aberdeen Road, on June 12th.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Lowe and a girlfriend got into an argument.

Lowe is accused of firing several shots towards the woman.

No one was injured.

Lowe remains in jail.