Columbus man is charged with Felony Extortion and simple assault

71-year-old David Earl Livingston was arrested early Thursday morning in an undercover operation conducted in Amory by Monroe County Investigators and Deputies.

LOWNDES COUNTY/MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is charged with one count of Felony Extortion and two counts of simple assault.

Livingston was operating in Monroe, Lowndes, and possibly other counties as a bail bondsman.

Livingston was charged with Extortion for threatening to return a female client to jail if she was not willing to perform sexual favors.

Both Monroe County and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office had received complaints about Livingston for this type of activity and were conducting their investigations.

If anyone has been victimized by Livingston in a similar way in Monroe Lowndes, or any other county, Investigators would like to hear the facts and circumstances of your situation.

Please contact the appropriate Sheriff’s Office or Municipality where the incident took place to report this crime.

Any unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature is at the least, simple assault; and any forcing of a person to commit sexual favors by the threat of incarceration is a form of Felony Extortion.

