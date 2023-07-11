Columbus man loses appeal of his murder conviction

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man lost his murder conviction appeal and will remain in prison.

Aaron Mitchell was convicted of second-degree murder in May 2021.

He was sentenced to three decades behind bars.

In his appeal, Mitchell claimed he was denied a fair trial because an autopsy was never completed on the victim, Marty Moore.

He believed the lack of an autopsy report harmed his ability for a complete defense.

Moore was shot multiple times in August 2019 on 22nd Street South.

He later died at the hospital.

Investigators said there was an argument before the gunfire started.

The state Supreme Court said there is not sufficient evidence a due process violation occurred during the trial.

