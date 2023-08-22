Columbus man pleads guilty to drug charges, will spend 25 years in prison

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man facing several charges will now spend more than two decades in prison.

Joseph Fenton pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional facility and trafficking meth.

Both charges were as a habitual offender.

He was ordered to serve 25 years for the charges.

Fenton was arrested in Starkville in February 2022.

He had been wanted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter