Columbus man pleads guilty to manslaughter

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Johnathan Slaughter will now spend the next 15 years in prison.

He was sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court on Monday.

Slaughter shot and killed Amarcus McMillian at a Waterworks Road apartment in May 2022.

