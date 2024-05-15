Columbus man pleads guilty to manslaughter

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Tameron Ward pleaded guilty earlier this week.

He was ordered to serve 15 years in prison.

A grand jury indicted him for manslaughter – culpable negligence.

Ward was arrested for shooting 67-year-old Sammie Corder back in October 2022.

The shooting happened on 21st Street North.

At the time, Columbus police said they believed Ward was intending to shoot someone else and Corder was an innocent bystander.

Corder was shot in the chest while he was sitting in his car parked in his driveway.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X