Columbus man sentenced for exploitation of a child

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man charged with trying to get a teen to pose for sexually explicit pictures and videos is going to prison.

Jonquil Ball will serve six years in prison for an exploitation of a child charge.

He was on probation at the time of his 2018 arrest and must serve an additional four years for that conviction.

Lowndes County deputies were contacted by Florida law enforcement about Ball contacting a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators said Ball wanted to sell the pictures and videos online.