COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend 12 years in prison for a shooting outside the Princess Theater.

Quintin Harris pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

He was also sentenced to three years probation, once he’s released from jail.

The shooting happened in February 2016.

Columbus police say an argument over an ex-girlfriend spilled out into the streets and ended in gunfire.

One man was shot.