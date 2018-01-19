Columbus Man To Sue Railroad Company

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man that was injured by moving train files a lawsuit against the railroad company.

In his lawsuit, Bennie Walton claims the Kansas City Southern train blocked pedestrian access for an unreasonable amount of time.

The court documents claim Walton was returning from a nearby store.

His attorneys also say Walton “was in the process of crossing the tracks and the obstructing train” when it moved without warning.

Walton lost his leg in the incident and is seeking more than $75,000.

A KCS spokesperson tells WCBI the company isn’t aware of the lawsuit and doesn’t comment on pending litigation.