COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man wanted for shooting two people is now in jail.

Malachi Clay is charged with aggravated assault.

A CPD spokesman says Clay was arrested in Lee County and brought to the Lowndes County jail.

Clay and 24-year-old Dustin Wells are accused of shooting two men on 15th Street South last month.

Wells was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Clay was wanted for two counts of the same charge.

