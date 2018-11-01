Columbus Man Has Worked As A Chef At The White House For Over 20 Years

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Cooking big meals for your family often times seem to be a big task, but what about cooking for the President of the United States?

That’s what Columbus native Andre Rush has been doing for more than 20 years now.

On Thursday, Rush visited his hometown to celebrate the 30th anniversary at Helen’s Kitchen.

The Columbus man said becoming a chef is something he’s always wanted to do and credits his mother for his inspiration.

The renown chef said he began taking cooking seriously once he entered into the U.S. Army.

Rush has cooked for the Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations while working at the White House.

“I love to cook but I also wanted to do everything that was culinary related,” said Rush. I’m a master ice carver, I’m a pastry chef, I do breads, I’m a chocolatier, I do all other different types of things, so my appetite for it was outrageous. Back then we didn’t have google or internet or whatever, so I would pick up a book and I started competing internationally on an ACF (American Culinary Federation) level in the military, so I just took it from there and just kept growing from it.”

A picture of Rush went viral after someone captured a photo of his 24-inch biceps while he was preparing a meal earlier this summer.

The Columbus native is launching a new show called “Chef In The City” and plans to feature the Friendly City in an episode.