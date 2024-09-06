Columbus man’s sentence continued after judge denies request

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman serving time for fraudulently claiming more than 6-million dollars in COVID relief money will have complete his prison sentence.

A federal judged denied Christopher Lick’s request to reduce his sentence.

In August of 2022, Lick was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for devising a scheme to get PPP for his personal use.

He admitted to buying a home valued at more than $1,000,000 and using the relief funds for investments in the stock market.

He also admitted to overstating how many employees he had to get Paycheck Protection Program funds.

