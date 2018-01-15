Columbus Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens come together in Columbus to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

This morning’s commemorative breakfast at the Trotter Convention center featured musical selections, prayers, and a keynote address from Rust College president, Dr. David Beckley.

Those in attendance also reflected on how Dr. King’s work was important to spreading a message of peace and unity.

“Well I am going to remind them that Dr. Martin Luther King gave his life that this country would be a better place for all of us to live; challenge them not to take this as a day to nothing, but a day to be on the task of fighting for justice, equality for all Americans,” says Dr. Beckley.

Several groups sponsored today’s program, including the City of Columbus, MUW, and the Columbus Air Force Base.