Columbus Mayor announces he is not running in re-election

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin will not seek a second term in office.

He made the announcement at his Wednesday morning press conference.

Gaskin said he always promised to look at his first term and where life was taking him when it came election time.

While proud of the work that has been done, Gaskin says the job takes him away from his growing family.

He said this decision was made before taking two weeks off for sleep deprivation.

“As I talked about it, prayed about it, and visit with my family about it, you know. I had one family member in particular, my daughter, who never wanted me to run for such a time consuming position. Now I have two grandkids and as I mentioned, I have a adult son with autism and I would like to be able to spend more time with them; but I do plan to stay involved. I just don’t plan to stay involved as official because I believe in the future of Columbus I think we’ve got great potential”, said Gaskin.

Gaskin said it was an honor to be elected. He defeated former Mayor Robert Smith in 2021 for the seat.

Gaskin has endorsed Darren Leach in next year’s mayoral race.

