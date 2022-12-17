Columbus mayor awards two people for doing positive community work

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus shines a light on two people making a difference in the community.

Today, Mayor Keith Gaskins awarded Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders and Dr. Julie Cooley Parker with the Earnest Brown Good Change award.

This award is granted to those in the city of Columbus who do good work to help the community strive.

Mr.Earnest Brown, for whom the award is named, was also in attendance and helped to present the award to the ladies.

“It’s just an honor not only to be recognized as a member of this community but as a partner with someone who has really been the pioneer and changed lives in this community. I thank the mayor and everybody who decided they were going to give this to Dr.Parker and me. I look forward to working continuously with the community and just say thank you,” said Sanders.

Next week, the duo, along with the Sheriff’s Department, will host a Christmas party for the children of Lowndes County jail trustees.

