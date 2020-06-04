Columbus Mayor Disappointed With Judge Dismissing Case In Officer Involved Shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Mayor Robert Smith said justice wasn’t served in the case of Ricky Ball’s death that centers around a former Columbus Police Officer.

It’s been three days since a judge dismissed the manslaughter charge against Canyon Boykin.

That decision continues to send shock-waves through the community.

Smith said he was disappointed when he found out the case was being dismissed with prejudice, and would have liked to have seen the case settled in a courtroom.

The mayor also questions the timing of the move.

“How can justice prevail when it’s tossed like an old newspaper, it’s just expired,” said Mayor Smith. “For the new attorney general to just dismiss it with prejudice, that’s the end of it, and the citizens of Columbus deserve to know what happened, why was it dismissed, I would like to know personally myself why it was dismissed.”

For the next few weeks, Mayor Smith wants pastors in the friendly city to hold prayer vigils following the recent events in Columbus and Minnesota.

Next Tuesday, the city will have a town hall meeting at 5:30 P.M. to address issues such as use of excessive force, and the importance of officers wearing body cameras.

Due to COVID-19 only a limited amount of people will be allowed inside municipal complex.

Anyone interested in streaming the meeting or submitting questions, a link will be available on the mayor’s Facebook page.