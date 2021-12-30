Columbus mayor held a “State of the City” address

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus has never had a “State of the City” address until now.

Mayor Keith Gaskin recorded the speech in his office today.

It will be posted on the Columbus Mayor Facebook page on Friday.

Gaskin wants to let voters know how the city is faring.

He says people in town deserve to hear from their elected leaders.

“I want to let the citizens know that I’m listening to folks and trying to learn from them about how to put some policies in place that will make Columbus the best it can be,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The speech will be uploaded to the Mayor’s Facebook page around noon tomorrow.