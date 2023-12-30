Columbus Mayor honors citizens making a difference in community

The third annual "Earnest Brown Good Change Awards" were held at City Hall on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Miss… (WCBI)- Community members were honored for their work in the community.

The award is given to those who work to make a difference in Columbus.

The awards were presented to Laverne Greene-Leech, Dr. Jo Shumake, Stan Glover, and Paroleed2Pride founder Sharon Jones by May Keith Gaskin.

Mayor Gaskin said it is important to shed light on the good work citizens are doing in the Columbus community.

“Cities are great and thriving, not because of their elected officials, but because of active citizenry. I think it is important for people to know all the hard work that so many citizens in Columbus are doing on a daily basis that most people do not even know about and they do it because they love the community, they care about the individuals that live here, and they want to make it a better place for all of our citizens. I think it is important that we recognize those citizens and also hopefully inspire others,” Gaskin said.

The first recipient

of the award was Earnest Brown, whom the award is named after.