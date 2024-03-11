Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin vetoes annexation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mayor Keith Gaskin vetoed the annexation process presented to the city council.

Gaskin said the reason for the veto is because the annexation of these areas is not a wise investment for the city at this time and they are currently recovering from past financial shortfalls.

Statement from Gaskin:

“Be advised that pursuant to Columbus Municipal Code Section 2-39, I deem it my duty, and therefore this is formal notice that I veto the annexation ordinance presented by Council Member Stephen Jones to annex two areas of Lowndes County, one east and one southeast inside the city limits, seconded by Council Member Ethel Stewart, which was passed at the March 5, 2024 Columbus City Council meeting.

Reasoning for Veto: The annexation of these areas is not a wise investment for the City at this time. We are currently recovering from past financial shortfalls which have prohibited us from adequately taking care of the current population of the City. We have also not added promised resources to the areas that were annexed in 2014. Data shows that the economic demographics of these areas would negatively impact the city in almost all areas and could negatively impact our efforts to attract more retail and business to the area. The City would be better served to develop a specific and targeted annexation plan that would ensure positive coordinated growth and effective transitions to incorporation.

For clarity, the order of the council in question being vetoed by this letter is spelled out below.

The motion made by Council Member Stephen Jones duly seconded by Council Member Ethel Stewart, was put to a vote with the results as follows:

Council Member Ward 1, Ethel Stewart voted: Yea

Council Member Ward 2, Joseph Mickens voted: Yea

Council Member Ward 3, Rusty Greene voted: Nay

Council Member Ward 4, Pierre Beard voted: Yea

Council Member Ward 5, Stephen Jones voted: Yea

Council Member Ward 6, Jacqueline DiCicco voted: Nay

After receiving a majority of the affirmative vote, the Mayor declared the motion carried on March 5, 2024.”

