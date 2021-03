COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Robert Smith remains at home for health reasons.

The mayor issued a statement a short time ago saying he would be out of the office until further notice.

He cited being under a doctor’s care as the reason for taking some time off.

Late last month Smith said he was briefly hospitalized but did not say why.

Vice Mayor Bill Gavin will step in to fill the mayor’s duties.

Smith is up for re-election this year but does not have a primary opponent.