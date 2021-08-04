Columbus mayor says he and city council will rely heavily on medical experts for any potential COVID policies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – During a press conference Wednesday, mayor Keith Gaskin briefly discussed what safety policies the city council may consider as the Delta variant continues to spread.

The mayor says he and the city council are open to all recommendations, though they will rely heavily on the recommendations of health officials.

When it comes to decisions involving mask mandates or other matters related to COVID-19, Mayor Gaskin says he wants to make sure residents and business owners are involved in those discussions.

“None of us that I think of, at least I haven’t, have been in a situation where we’ve tried to make decisions on serious issues like this,” he says. “So we have to be as patient with one another as we can and listen to all sides and try to come up with the best policies and solutions. At the end of the day, my concern is to try and keep our citizens as safe as possible.”

He does recommend wearing a mask indoors and says he wants to make sure they are doing what is best for the whole city.