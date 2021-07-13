Columbus Mayor speaks to Rotary club about city crime and budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The new Mayor of Columbus has a lot on his plate as he gets settled into his new office.

Mayor Keith Gaskin spoke to business and community leaders today. He covered several topics, including the city’s crime rate and the budget.

Even though he’s only been on the job for about 2 weeks, Gaskin has a few things he’d like to cross off his “to do” list early.

“What we would like to do in the first 100 days; I would like to be able to give the community a clear accounting of our financials. At City Hall we are taking steps right now, especially as we are going into budget season, to get a clear understanding exactly where we are. And I would also like to report back to the community on some of the things we are trying to do in public safety,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Gaskin was the featured speaker at today’s Rotary Club meeting.