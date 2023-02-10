Columbus Mayor throws first pitch at open of MUW softball season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mayor Keith Gaskin stepped out of the office and onto the pitcher’s mound Friday.

The mayor threw out the first pitch to open the MUW Owls season.

This is one way Columbus is showing support for MUW’s growing athletic program.

The MUW athletic programs returned to the field six years ago, and with help from the student body and the community, the Owls are growing into a winning team.

Maddy Suggs is a two-team athlete at the W.

When she’s not on the volleyball court, she is putting in time on the softball diamond.

She is just one example of athletes trying to grow the program.

“It’s definitely challenging because I know I’m not the only multi-sport athlete here. It’s definitely challenging but like I said the coaches are awesome. They’ve never failed to encourage me and support me,” said Suggs.

The Owls softball team placed third in last year’s USCAA championship.

Athletic Director Jennifer Claybrook said the department has a lot of momentum and will soon be exploring more opportunities for its student-athletes.

“We’re going NCAA Division 3. We are in the third year so once we hit that finished product of the third year provisional we will be full-fledged division 3,” said Claybrook.

This transition will open up grant and postgraduate opportunities for All-American recognition and championship play.

Not only do sports help grow colleges they bring recognition and a source of pride to the city.

” We have a close relationship with the university and we want to continue to build on that. Their success is our success as a city and anytime you have an institution of higher education in your community you need to embrace that,” said Gaskin.

Claybrook said her athletes put in hard work on and off the field.

This is a way for athletes to give back and gain stronger support from their other “home team”, the community.

“Anything that our community needs are student-athletes go and volunteers and that’s the culture of the University and The W. We want to give back to this community that has given us so much as well,” said Claybrook.

The Owls may want to consider keeping Gaskin around as a good luck charm.

The Lady Owls put one in the “Win” column after his first pitch.

