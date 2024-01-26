Columbus mayor wants federal funds to help alleviate deep flooding problems

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mayor Keith Gaskin says flooding issues in Columbus go back more than a half-century.

Heavy rains have to go somewhere and with aging, insufficient drainage infrastructure, and many low-lying areas, that “somewhere” is often in people’s yards and homes.

The mayor was adamant about shedding light on one homeowner who is not sharing her identity, however, she is struggling to stay dry indoors.

The solution -according to the mayor- is digging into the budget of both the city and the federal government.

Finding street parking on Fifth Avenue in Columbus after heavy rainfall is nearly impossible.

Ankle-high water is common for residents in this neighborhood.

“I have a grandchild that goes to school every day and she has to walk from this house here to the corner and that stop sign. Something needs to be done about this flood,” A Fifth Avenue resident who requested to remain anonymous.”

Mayor Gaskin said after listening to her comments, “Her frustrations are understandable. In 2024, children shouldn’t be walking in conditions like that to get into a school bus.”

This anonymous Columbus resident has witnessed street flooding in her neighborhood for almost two decades but water rising into her home creates a new set of problems.

Mayor Keith Gaskin says the city’s low-income residents have the greatest chance of being impacted by rising water, “This is because of our poor infrastructure. It’s difficult for communities our size to find the funding that is needed to try and alleviate these problems for our citizens.”

While touring her home, the anonymous resident told WCBI that she filled about two buckets with water in an attempt to alleviate her indoor flooding.

Gaskin insisted that a majority of American Rescue Plan Act funds should flow in the direction of watershed flooding projects.

“We were able to pull about $3 million from the city and we got about $450,000 from the county. We’re trying to leverage this money at the federal level too, to take care of these issues. Over 40% of the city is in a flood zone.”

The state also matched a portion of Columbus’ ARPA funds but that’s just a drop in the bucket.

Tackling city-wide flooding issues will require a comprehensive plan and lobbying for more federal funding, according to Mayor Gaskin.

“There is a lot of infrastructure funding out there that we can potentially get but it’s important that we work together when we go after those funds but it’s important that we work together. There’s a lot of talk about a lot of different issues going on in the city and the county that we need to spend on and take care of but the quality of life for our citizens -especially our most vulnerable- to me is inexcusable that we don’t focus on this.”

It’s reported that Mississippi University for Women, which sits right across the street from Fifth Avenue South, is planning to use some of its ARPA funds to address flooding as well.