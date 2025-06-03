Columbus Mayoral candidates share closing message

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Columbus will head to the polls Tuesday, June 3, to decide who will be the city’s next mayor. Three candidates—each with different visions—are making their final appeals to the public ahead of the election.

Stephen Jones: “Experience Matters”

Democrat Stephen Jones is leaning into his nearly decade-long tenure on the Columbus City Council. He believes his experience gives him the upper hand in addressing the city’s biggest challenges.

“If you think about it like a job interview and look at the resumes, neither one of them should even get an interview,” Jones said.

Jones warns that electing a political newcomer could stall progress.

“You could end up wasting time when we should be moving forward,” he said, citing economic development, public safety, and rebranding the city’s image as top priorities. “We’ve got to put out a more positive image if we want Columbus to grow.”

Darren Leach: “Build with Vision”

Independent candidate Darren Leach said Columbus needs bold ideas, not just experience. He’s calling for long-term planning, youth investment, and a shift toward clean energy jobs.

“You build things with vision,” Leach said. “No vision means no growth.”

Leach’s platform includes creating green jobs, improving housing, and raising the city’s median income.

“We want to give kids $25–$30 an hour jobs in solar installation. That’s the future,” he added.

Bill Strauss: “Fresh Eyes on Old Problems”

Fellow independent Bill Strauss, a political outsider, said Columbus needs fresh leadership. He argues that the city has fallen behind neighboring communities like Tupelo and Starkville.

“We need to clean it up and manage our money better,” Strauss said.

Strauss is pushing for infrastructure repairs, expanded surveillance to prevent crime, and better pay for police and firefighters.

“We’re still short on officers, and we’re losing the good ones because we don’t pay enough. That has to change.”

What’s at Stake.

Each candidate offers a distinct approach, and the outcome of Tuesday’s election will likely shape Columbus’ direction for the next four years.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find polling locations and election updates at wcbi.com/municipal-elections.

WCBI will have live team coverage throughout the night as results come in.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.