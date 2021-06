COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The final results of the Columbus mayoral race will have to wait another day.

Right now, challenger Keith Gaskin has a 66 vote lead over incumbent Robert Smith.

However, there are more than 150 affidavit ballots that still need to be processed.

Municipal election officials are scheduled to approve or reject those ballots on Thursday morning at city hall.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates right here on WCBI.com as they come available.