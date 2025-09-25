Columbus MERIT students learn what it takes to start a business

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Caledonia Middle School students got a tasty lesson in entrepreneurship on Thursday, September 25.

Students in the MERIT gifted program have been learning about what it takes to start their own business.

The 6th through 8th graders were tasked with opening a food truck.

They had to develop a business plan, line up investors, and design and set up the menu for their truck before they could hold a grand opening.

Today, they came to Columbus to do a little field research.

The budding entrepreneurs enjoyed a meal at K-Town To Go at the Columbus Food Truck Food Court at the corner of Alabama Street and Idlewild.

Their teacher, Anna Coker, said seeing what they are studying can help drive the lesson home.

“I think some of these kids probably, they’re definitely going to be business owners. So, like I said, it’s a great way to get them interested in learning more about how to be an entrepreneur,” Anna.

Coker said she tries to take her class on a field trip related to their projects each year.

