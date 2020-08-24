Columbus Middle School bus drivers stage walkout

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The people who make sure Columbus students get home safe and sound put the brakes on today.

Bus drivers for the Columbus Municipal School District stage a walkout.

As a result, certain buses did not run.

Drivers say in July they were promised 6 hours of work a day making 12 dollars an hour, but now they’re only working 4 hours a day.

School Board President Jason Spears says the district is reducing hours because of their new hybrid schedule.

With this new schedule, no buses will run on Wednesday.

“We came on expecting a certain amount of pay and a certain amount of hours. Today at the last minute, we were told that we would only be getting four hours, when we’re supposed to be getting six. What they’re doing to us is ridiculous. It’s unfair… unexpected… I hope they will step up and do what they are supposed to do because we can’t work for free,” said bus driver Renarda Dent.

Spear’s says parents were called to pick up some of the children today, and a few buses had to run double routes to get everyone home.

The district says all bus routes will be covered in the morning.