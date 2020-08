COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A 12-year-old Columbus Middle school student is recovering after police say he was stabbed at school.

Police say two 12 year-old 7th grade boys got into a fight inside when one of the students was stabbed and cut.

- Advertisement -

It happened around noon at the school.

Police say the suspect is in custody but will not be identified because he is a minor.

The case is in the hands of the Lowndes County Juvenile Court.